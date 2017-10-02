WOODBRIDGE — In less than an hour, a new place for barbeque will open in Woodbridge.

Mission BBQ will open its second location in our region today. The restaurant, known as the place where the National Anthem is played each day at noon, opened its first regional location in Stafford in 2015. ‘

The new restaurant is located at 13890 Shoppers Best Way Woodbridge near Potomac Mills mall.

Mission BBQ just sent us this press release:

MISSION BBQ is opening its 54th location in Woodbridge, VA on Monday, October 2, 2017. This will be the 11th location in Virginia for the restaurant known for its traditional American BBQ with a hefty side of patriotism. Co-founders, Bill Kraus and Steve Newton achieved the original goal of 40 restaurants two years ahead of schedule in November 2016. The opening of the Woodbridge is part of MISSION BBQ’s new expansion plans, with a targeted goal of 80 restaurants throughout the East Coast by the end of 2018. As is tradition with the opening of every MISSION BBQ, the Woodbridge location will host charity nights throughout the week leading up to the Grand Opening, with all sales donated to organizations chosen by local police and fire departments in the Woodbridge Community, as well as the USO. Grand Opening Day – Open to the Public Monday, October 2: 12 Noon Live rendition of the National Anthem, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Doors open immediately afterward.

The grand opening comes after a series of pre-opening events.

