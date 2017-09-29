From Prince William County police:

Carjacking | Malicious Wounding *SUSPECTS IDENTIFIED AND ARRESTED – During the course of the investigation, detectives with the Robbery Unit identified and obtained warrants for the arrest of four suspects involved in a carjacking which was reported to have occurred at an unknown location on Georgetown Rd in Woodbridge on September 20.

Following the investigation, all four suspects were subsequently arrested. The investigation continues

Arrested on September 20:

Antoinette Zhane SPINNER, 18, of 15279 Flintlock Terr in Woodbridge

Charged with 1 count of carjacking, 2 counts of malicious wounding by mob, 1 counts of conspiracy to commit a carjacking, and 1 count of conspiracy to commit malicious wounding by mob

Arrested on September 21:

Wanya Daquan LEGGETT, 21, of 3107 Chesapeake Dr Apt T2 in Dumfries

Charged with 1 counts of conspiracy to commit a carjacking and 2 counts of conspiracy to commit malicious wounding by mob

Arrested on September 25:

James LEGGETT, Jr., 24, of 3107 Chesapeake Dr Apt T2 in Dumfries

Charged with 1 count of carjacking, 2 counts of malicious wounding by mob, 1 counts of conspiracy to commit a carjacking, and 2 count of conspiracy to commit malicious wounding by mob, and 2 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Arrested on September 28:

Tyree Thomas CARROLL, 24, of no fixed address

Charged with 1 count of carjacking, 2 counts of malicious wounding by mob, 1 counts of conspiracy to commit a carjacking, and 2 count of conspiracy to commit malicious wounding by mob, 2 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and 1 count of conspiracy to use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Court Dates: November 20, 2017 | Bond: All were held WITHOUT bond

Carjacking | Malicious Wounding [Previously Released] – On September 20 at 7:58 p.m., officers responded to the fire station on River Ridge Blvd to investigate a carjacking which was reported to have occurred at an unknown location on Georgetown Rd in Woodbridge (22191) moments prior.

The investigation revealed the victims, a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, picked up a female in the area of the Dale Blvd and Gideon Dr. The victims and the female then drove to an area in Georgetown Village where they stopped. At one point, three unknown men approached the vehicle armed with handguns.

During the encounter, the suspects struck both victims with their guns before being physically removed from the vehicle. The suspects and the female then took the vehicle and fled the area. Both victims sustained injuries and were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

After the incident, the victims went to a nearby firehouse where police met them. The vehicle was eventually located unoccupied in Woodbridge. A police K-9 and helicopter checked the area for the suspects who were not located. This incident was not random. The investigation continues.