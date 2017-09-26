Traffic The plan: Extend E-ZPass lanes to south Stafford beginning in 2019
STAFFORD — An extension of the Interstate 95 E-ZPass Express Lanes could begin as early as 2019.
The lanes would carry drivers from its current terminus in the area of Garrisonville Road south to the area of Warrenton Road (Route 17) in Stafford County.
The lanes would not cross the Rappahannock River.
Your comments on the project (welcomed in the comments below) and at VDOT, emailed to project manager Krishna Potturiby by October 10, 2017.
Here’s a brochure distributed Monday night by the Virginia Department of Transportation during a meeting at Stafford High School:
