Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center launches Sentara Neck and Back Center

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center announces its newest addition to help you get back in the game!

Today, Monday, September 18th, the hospital launched the Sentara Back and Neck Center during a ribbon cutting attended by doctors, nurses, volunteers and members of the team.

The Sentara Back and Neck Center offers patients a ‘one-stop shop’ for complete, compassionate care from our board-certified, fellowship trained spine surgeons offering advanced surgical procedures and treatments such as minimally invasive surgeries and artificial disk replacement.

“It’s a more comprehensive approach to treating spinal issues. It’s a team approach, “explains Dr. Paymaun Lotfi, an Orthopedic Spine Specialist and Surgeon at Sentara.

This comprehensive, team approach to treating back pain and spinal issues allows patients to return to their lives with less pain and more hope. Whether that treatment means minimally invasive surgeries or a non-surgical alternative, like working with a pain management specialist or trained physical therapist to create a rehabilitation plan – the new Sentara Back and Neck Center is a specialized program that has something to get everyone back in the game.

“Most people realize they’re going to have some aches and pains, or stiffness, with normal aging. That’s very common. The majority of the issues we see are among those lines, but when you have radiating pain into the extremities- into your arm, into your leg, numbness, weakness, tingling… that’s really not common with normal aging,” explains Dr. Lotfi.

Our expanded orthopedic specialty services are a reflection of Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center’s commitment to offer state-of-the-art services right here in our community.

“We’re there for you and your family every step of the way,” says Dr. Lotfi.