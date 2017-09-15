News Lidl opens first DC area store outside Manassas
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — Lidl opened its first grocery store in the Washington area on Thursday near Manassas.
The store located near the intersection of Sudley Manor Drive and Ashton Avenue opened at 7:40 a.m. The first 100 customers in line were offered a wooden coin, and the chance to win up to $100 in Lidl gift cards, as well as reusable shopping bags.
This is the 12th location the German grocer has opened in Virginia. The grocery chain placed its U.S. corporate headquarters in Arlington and is a fierce competitor of ALDI.
Four other Lidl locations are planned to open in Prince William County, to include stores at the intersection of Minnieville and Old Bridge roads, on Route 234 near Dumfries, and on Route 28 in Bristow.
Lidl will also open a location on Route 17 in southwest Stafford County.
Here’s more on what the store offers in a press release.
Newly-Built stores, Easy-to-Shop Layouts: All Lidl stores opening this summer will be newly constructed facilities, featuring an easy-to-shop layout of 20,000 square feet with only six aisles.
Award Winning Wines: Lidl’s exclusive wine range, which is curated by Lidl’s in-house Master of Wine, Adam Lapierre, has won more than 200 medals this year. The company was the top performing retailer at both the 2017 LA International Wine Competition and the 2017 INDY International Wine Competition, where Lidl also became the best performing exhibitor in the 25-year history of the competition with 104 medals, including Sparkling Wine of the Year.
Fresh Baked Goods: Customers will be greeted each day with the smell of Lidl’s top-quality breads and pastries, which are baked fresh throughout the day. A bakery will be located at the entrance of each store.
Healthy, Sustainable Choices: Lidl is committed to offering a wide range of healthy and sustainable options. All fresh and frozen seafood in Lidl’s everyday assortment will be certified
sustainable by either the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP), or the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC). Lidl’s high-quality private label products will not
have certified synthetic colors, added MSG or partially hydrogenated oils (PHOs) containing
trans fats.
Organic and Gluten-Free Options: Lidl will carry a variety of organic and gluten-free items including organic fruit, vegetables, meat, dairy, and packaged food items, which will all be
available at the lowest possible prices.
Lidl’s Top Quality Products: About 90 percent of the high-quality groceries available at Lidl will be exclusive brand products. Each product on Lidl shelves will be rigorously tested to ensure
that it meets our high-quality standards. Several items have already won acclaim in the United States, including award-winning cheeses recognized in the 2017 Los Angeles International Dairy Competition, and a range of baby products that have earned the “Parent-Tested, Parent Approved” seal of approval.
Lidl Surprises: Lidl offers an ever-changing selection of non-food products each week that will be in stores for a limited time. The selection will include fitness gear, small kitchen appliances, toys,
and outdoor furniture, among other non-food items.
Store Hours: Lidl is open during prime shopping times. Stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Sunday.
