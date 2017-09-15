Lidl opens first DC area store outside Manassas

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — Lidl opened its first grocery store in the Washington area on Thursday near Manassas.

The store located near the intersection of Sudley Manor Drive and Ashton Avenue opened at 7:40 a.m. The first 100 customers in line were offered a wooden coin, and the chance to win up to $100 in Lidl gift cards, as well as reusable shopping bags.

This is the 12th location the German grocer has opened in Virginia. The grocery chain placed its U.S. corporate headquarters in Arlington and is a fierce competitor of ALDI.

Four other Lidl locations are planned to open in Prince William County, to include stores at the intersection of Minnieville and Old Bridge roads, on Route 234 near Dumfries, and on Route 28 in Bristow.

Lidl will also open a location on Route 17 in southwest Stafford County.

Here’s more on what the store offers in a press release.