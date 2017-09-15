HAYMARKET — Prince William police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Haymarket.

We’re told no police officers have been injured. Further details on the incident have yet-to-be-made available by a police spokesman.

County school officials stress to parents that children inside schools in the Haymarket area are safe

Prince William County Schools spokeswoman Irene Cromer released this statement:

Haymarket area schools are safe and advised of NO NEED for precautionary actions despite police activity in the area. Instruction continues as normal at all schools.

2 p.m.

A male juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene this morning after a police-involved shooting in Haymarket.

From Prince William police:

INCIDENT: Officer Involved Shooting | Haymarket; Detectives are currently investigating an officer involved shooting which occurred in the 6800 block of Hartzell Hill Ln in Haymarket (20169) around 10:45 this morning. No officers were injured. The individual shot was identified as a male juvenile and was pronounced dead at the scene. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

A road closure this afternoon will prevent parents from picking up children, as well as stalling bus traffic at schools in the area.

From Prince William County Public Schools spokeswoman Irene Cormer:

Due to road closure at Hartzell Hill Lane in Haymarket, parents are asked to meet their child’s bus at Market Ridge and Heights Way. No buses can go on Harzell Hill Lane. This may affect school buses from Battlefield High School, Reagan Middle School, and Haymarket Elementary School.

2:50 p.m.

Police say the male juvenile is a teenager.

