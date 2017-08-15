Electoral Board studies pay increase for poll workers

WOODBRIDGE — Election officers in Prince William County may get raise.

The county’s Electoral Board is reviewing a plan to increase pay for its election officers who work long hours on Election Day in November, during town elections in May, June primaries, and on special elections such as this year’s Clerk of the Court vote.

Many elections officers, assistant polling place chiefs, and chiefs work the polls from opening at 6 a.m. to close at 7 p.m. Election Day. Officers are paid $125 a day, assistant chiefs $150, and poll chiefs $200.

Increasing poll worker pay would put Prince William County in line with its neighbor to the north in Fairfax County which pays poll workers $175 a day, assistant chiefs $200, and poll leaders $250 a day.

Prince William County Elections Officers agree to work six consecutive elections, but not all do. One proposal on the table is to give workers a bonus if and when they work all agreed upon election dates.’

“When I started 16 years ago as an election officer, I didn’t know you paid people. I did it as my civic duty, and on some days so I didn’t have to get beat up at work,” quipped Prince William County Electoral Board Chairman Robin Williams.

The Electoral Board must go to the Prince William County Board of Supervisors to request additional money for pay raises. The Electoral Board asked the county’s Elections Office staff to study officer pay in surrounding jurisdictions and then come back to the Board with a report.