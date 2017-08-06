Clint Gaskins dies following police pursuit on I-95

OCCOQUAN — A Woodbridge man has died after a police chase on Interstate 95.

From Virginia State Police:

Shortly after 2:40 a.m., Sunday (Aug. 6), Virginia State Police received a broadcast for a look-out for a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed on I-395 in Arlington County.

Two Virginia troopers spotted the motorcycle traveling south on I-395 near Edsall Road. The troopers observed the motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic. One of the troopers determined the motorcycle was traveling 80 mph in the 55 mph zone. When the trooper activated his emergency lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop, the motorcycle sped away and a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit continued south on I-395 and then onto south I-95, with the motorcycle traveling at speeds in excess of 130 mph. The motorcycle exited I-95 south onto Rt. 123. At Route 123 and Commerce Street in Prince William County, the motorcyclist lost control of the bike. The motorcycle ran off the right side of the road, and struck the curb, sidewalk and retaining wall.

The motorcyclist, Clint I. Gaskins, 36, of Woodbridge, Va., died at the scene.

Gaskins was wearing a helmet, but it was not US DOT certified.

The incident remains under investigation.