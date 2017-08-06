WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

Clint Gaskins dies following police pursuit on I-95

by Potomac Local on August 6, 2017 at 12:58 pm 5 comments
Photo: Facebook

OCCOQUAN — A Woodbridge man has died after a police chase on Interstate 95.

From Virginia State Police: 

Shortly after 2:40 a.m.Sunday (Aug. 6), Virginia State Police received a broadcast for a look-out for a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed on I-395 in Arlington County.

Two Virginia troopers spotted the motorcycle traveling south on I-395 near Edsall Road. The troopers observed the motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic.  One of the troopers determined the motorcycle was traveling 80 mph in the 55 mph zone. When the trooper activated his emergency lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop, the motorcycle sped away and a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit continued south on I-395 and then onto south I-95, with the motorcycle traveling at speeds in excess of 130 mph.  The motorcycle exited I-95 south onto Rt. 123. At Route 123 and Commerce Street in Prince William County, the motorcyclist lost control of the bike. The motorcycle ran off the right side of the road, and struck the curb, sidewalk and retaining wall. 

The motorcyclist, Clint I. Gaskins, 36, of Woodbridge, Va., died at the scene.

Gaskins was wearing a helmet, but it was not US DOT certified.

The incident remains under investigation.

 

  • craig burton

    R.I.P Clint!! I’ve known you forever and I know you’re just misunderstood. I will pray for all of the idiots being disrespectful on your behalf. You were NEVER trouble and you will be missed!! ???

    • Jason Prince

      Amen

  • Jason Prince

    For the record and according to the code of Virginia, they SHOULD have abandoned the pursuit when it became a hazzard. They have plate readers and could have handled warrants later if needed. There was no need to push it that far.

    • craig burton

      I know he just made a rash decision. He was a great dude and I’ve known him since middle school. ? We took him in as our token (one of the only white guys in the neighborhood), and we just used to have fun with his step dad being black!! He was just an awesome laid back guy and I’m also bothered by the comments with people judging him by this. Today is not a better day for sure. Bless you and your family. I will keep you in prayer for sure!! Just don’t pay any attention to these people. They just don’t understand him and they’re all self centered. They don’t speak for everyone!! God bless you Sir!!

    • Michelle Casey Fritter

      I was going to say exactly what you just said Jason. We know that he was eluting, but that doesn’t make it right that the police pursue him until it’s high rates of speed and dangerous for everyone, including your family member. It does state that if it is hazardous that they are to stop the chase. This happen to my Son and the high rate of speed my Son was going and the police were chasing was dangerous to all. In my case my Son did crash at 75 miles an hour head first in a ditch and was unconscious. They had to call 911 and get him to the ER. If he had not had the DOT approved helmet or the 3 layered leather jacket he was wearing my Son wouldn’t be here. The office sat in the court room like he was big man on campus until we busted him on his pursuit endangering not only other people loves but my son’s and his. Needless to say we won because you can’t pursure if your endangering anyone else and they had to pay hospital bills and court cost. The officer was quiet mad. There was no reason for the officer to pursue your family member, also unfortunately your family member should have stopped also like my Son should have. I am sorry for your loss.

