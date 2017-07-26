WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

84°

Menu

News
Seasonably low temperatures and significant rainfall likely this week

by Potomac Local on July 26, 2017 at 3:53 pm Leave a Comment

Lower temperatures and possibly heavy rainfall accompanying thunder storms are likely Thursday through Saturday. 

From the National Weather Service:

Widespread showers and thunderstorm are likely Friday and Friday night. Scattered incidents of flash flooding are possible from torrential downpours. Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible as well.

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
News, Manassas Local, Stafford, Prince William, Storm
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...