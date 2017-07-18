News Storms could produce localized flooding
There’s an increased risk for thunderstorms this afternoon, and some could cause minor flooding.
From the National Weather Service:
Locally heavy rain with isolated incidents of flash flooding is possible this afternoon and evening. A severe thunderstorm with damaging wind gusts and large hail is also possible this afternoon and evening.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will affect parts of the region this afternoon and evening. pic.twitter.com/nvHCklgl8S
— NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) July 18, 2017
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Today will be a little hotter & more humid, w/ another round of scattered PM t-storms. An isolated severe storm or flash flood is possible pic.twitter.com/OCCgR03EMM
— NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) July 18, 2017
