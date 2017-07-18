WE ARE LOCAL News in Manassas, Virginia

Storms could produce localized flooding

by Potomac Local on July 18, 2017 at 4:22 pm Leave a Comment

There’s an increased risk for thunderstorms this afternoon, and some could cause minor flooding. 

From the National Weather Service: 

Locally heavy rain with isolated incidents of flash flooding is possible this afternoon and evening. A severe thunderstorm with damaging wind gusts and large hail is also possible this afternoon and evening.

