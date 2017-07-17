Overnight lane closures scheduled as paving begins on Mine road

From Virginia Department of Transportation:

Work is starting this week to pave Route 684 (Mine Road) in Stafford County between Route 610 (Garrisonville Road) and Exeter Lane, just south of Northampton Boulevard.

Drivers will encounter single lane closures between 7:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. nightly on Monday through Friday evenings.

This week, crews will start by milling the existing pavement. Drivers will encounter a slightly rougher driving surface on a temporary basis until new asphalt is applied.

Mine Road carries approximately 16,000 vehicles a day, on average. Night work was selected for this paving project to avoid congestion during peak daytime travel times.