Traffic ‘Ba da da da da… I’m leavin it’: McDonald’s shuttered to make way for DDI
STAFFORD — A once bustling McDonalds on Courthouse Road now looks like the restaurant at the center of a ghost town.
The company shuttered the restaurant to make for a new diverging diamond interchange (DDI) to be constructed by VDOT. The interchange is similar that opened this past spring in Haymarket.
The McDonalds, once popular with highway travelers, and three other gas stations all near the intersection Interstate 95 and Courthouse Road at mile post 140 are all closed ahead of the project that will widen the roadway. The DDI is a new type of interchange that places traffic on the opposite side of the road when crossing over the interstate highway.
The new interchange will be located just south of the existing traditional diamond. Construction is expected to be completed by July 2020 at a cost of $100 million.
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Ornery Brewery set the tone for brew pubs in Prince William
July 13, 2017
Explore summer reading at your Prince William Public Library: Young Adults
July 13, 2017
Who is the most beautiful baby? Sign up for the Prince William County Fair Baby Contest today!
July 11, 2017
Multi-family yard sale in Lake Ridge
July 5, 2017