News Two face charges in BB gun shootings
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — Prince William police say they arrested two men suspected in two BB gun shootings on Tuesday in the county.
One occurred in Dale City, and the second at a Taco Bell at the corner of Sudley Road and Sudley Manor Drive near Manassas.
More from a police press release:
Malicious Wounding | BB Gun Shooting Investigations – On July 11 at 12:45PM, officers responded to the area of Darbydale Ave and Danville Rd in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a shooting involving a BB gun. The investigation revealed that three adult males were struck by BB pellets as they were working in the above area. One victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The two other victims received minor injuries.
Later that afternoon around 3:10PM, officers responded to the area of Sudley Manor Rd and Sudley Rd in Manassas (20109) to investigate a second shooting involving a BB gun. The second investigation revealed that an adult male reported to police that he was walking in the above area when he was struck by a BB pellet in the upper body. The victim reported minor injuries.
In each incident, the victims described that the shooter was driving a red, 4-door sedan. Later that evening, detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau and Street Crimes Unit received a tip regarding a possible suspect. Detectives and officers responded to a residence located in the 12700 block of Perchance Terr and observed a red vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description parked in the area.
Two men, later identified as Devaughn Lee RICE and Robert Allen MARSHALL, eventually got into the vehicle and were subsequently taken into custody without incident following a traffic stop. A BB gun was recovered from the residence. Following the investigation, both men were arrested. Additional charges may be pending.
Arrested on July 11:
Devaughn Lee RICE, 19, of 4606 Dale Blvd in Woodbridge
Robert Allen MARSHALL, 22, of 12711 Perchance Terr in Woodbridge
Both were charged with 2 counts of malicious wounding , 1 count of attempted malicious wounding, and 1 count of destruction of property
Pictured above: Rice, Marshall
