MANASSAS — Children in Manassas are participating this year’s city police summer camp.

The annual camp runs from July 7 to 21. A graduation for campers is scheduled for July 24 at city hall.

More from Manassas police spokesman Charles Sharp:

This summer the Manassas City Police Department will be hosting its fifth annual Police Camp in conjunction with the Manassas City Fire Department Camp. The camp offers Manassas students the opportunity to experience police-related activities.

During the two-week camp in July, students will work with Manassas City Police Department staff, who will instruct them on various police duties from traffic stops to defensive tactics. Students will also be introduced to different specialty units within the department like ESU (Emergency Services Unit) otherwise known as SWAT, Civil Disturbance Unit, K-9, Scuba, Crisis Negotiation, Motors, Investigations, and much more. The camp will also visit the Emergency Vehicle Operations Center.

In addition, students will be involved in real-life police activities like Physical Training, Roll Call, and mock scenarios in which they will use the training they receive and put it into action. The camp does not just cater to those who are interested in law enforcement. The camp teaches students team building, communication, and leadership skills.