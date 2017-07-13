News Manassas police summer camp underway
MANASSAS — Children in Manassas are participating this year’s city police summer camp.
The annual camp runs from July 7 to 21. A graduation for campers is scheduled for July 24 at city hall.
More from Manassas police spokesman Charles Sharp:
This summer the Manassas City Police Department will be hosting its fifth annual Police Camp in conjunction with the Manassas City Fire Department Camp. The camp offers Manassas students the opportunity to experience police-related activities.
During the two-week camp in July, students will work with Manassas City Police Department staff, who will instruct them on various police duties from traffic stops to defensive tactics. Students will also be introduced to different specialty units within the department like ESU (Emergency Services Unit) otherwise known as SWAT, Civil Disturbance Unit, K-9, Scuba, Crisis Negotiation, Motors, Investigations, and much more. The camp will also visit the Emergency Vehicle Operations Center.
In addition, students will be involved in real-life police activities like Physical Training, Roll Call, and mock scenarios in which they will use the training they receive and put it into action. The camp does not just cater to those who are interested in law enforcement. The camp teaches students team building, communication, and leadership skills.
There are about 14 cadets in the summer program who all range in ages between 13 and 14 years old. Children applied for the camp earlier this year at their respective city schools. Selected students were notified at freshman orientation night at Osbourn High School in April.
The camp mainly accepts students from Manassas, or students with direct ties to the Manassas community added Sharp.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Ornery Brewery set the tone for brew pubs in Prince William
July 13, 2017
Explore summer reading at your Prince William Public Library: Young Adults
July 13, 2017
Who is the most beautiful baby? Sign up for the Prince William County Fair Baby Contest today!
July 11, 2017
Multi-family yard sale in Lake Ridge
July 5, 2017