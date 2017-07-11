Prince William joins the ranks of other areas with Virginia Scenic Byways

INDEPENDENT HILL — Twelve new blue signs mark the entrances to Prince William County’s first scenic byways.

The signs note the new street designation, featuring the state bird red cardinal, and were unveiled Tuesday morning at the intersection of Bristow and Joplin roads at Independent Hill. Six roads in all made the cut:

Aden Road – between Route 619 and Route 28

Bristow Road – between Joplin Road (Route 619) and Route 28

Joplin Road – between Bristow Road and I-95

Waterfall Road – Fauquier County line east to the intersection of Antioch Rd.

Antioch Road – from the Route 601 intersection south to Route 55

John Marshall Highway – from Route 681 to the Fauquier County line

These roads in Prince William County are now on par with others like the Blue Ridge Parkway. In all, Virginia has more than 3,500 miles of scenic byways.

The addition of these roads adds 40 miles to the overall scenic road network. Some of the notable stops along Prince William’s byways include Prince William Forest Park, working farms, historic churches, cemeteries, and Bull Run Mountain.

“These roads have always been a scenic byway,” said Coles District Supervisor Marty Nohe. “Now we’re just acknowledging them for what they are, and we’re protecting them.”

The routes link Prince William County’s bustling east side with its rural middle, and western sections. The two-lane roads carry traffic through the county’s Rural Crescent, an area protected since 1998 from suburban development.

“This shows the strong rural character our county has to offer, and how the rural areas balance out with the populated areas in our county,” said Prince William Conservation Alliance Director Kim Hosen.

The Alliance was integral in working with county officials and the Virginia Department of Transportation securing the “byway” designations.

“We have places where things are starting to shape up and become hipper, and we have beautiful open space,” added Hosen.

Joplin Road, one of the six new byways, runs along the borders of Prince William Forest Park and Quantico Marine Corps Base. Potomac District Supervisor Maureen Caddigan said the road is “heavily, heavily buffered” and ends at the “treasure of Prince William County,” the National Museum of the Marine Corps.