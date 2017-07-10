News ‘Shakin Crab’ opens Wednesday at Davis Ford Crossing
Things are about to get shaking in the Davis Ford Crossing shopping center.
A new restaurant called “Shakin Crab” is set to open on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
The ” Shakin Crab” menu features a ton of seafood, from blue crabs, king crab legs, shrimp with or without their heads attached, clams, and mussels.
The menu also has fried food to include oyster and tilapia baskets, and wings in cajun, buffalo, and lemon pepper flavors.
Customers may choose to dine in or carry out. When the joint opens, the hours are 3 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
The restaurant applied for a liquor license and planned to feature alcoholic drinks if awarded.
"Shakin Crab" is located at 9886 Liberia Avenue in Manassas.
