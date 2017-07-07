Three released from hospital after Stafford crash involving deputy, charges filed

More information on the car crash in Stafford involving three vehicles and a county sheriff’s deputy, from Stafford sheriff’s spokesman Eric Quinn:

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office has charged George Lee Murdock, age 57 of Stafford with Reckless Driving and Failure to Yield to an Emergency Vehicle. The charges stem from yesterday’s three vehicle accident on Rt. 1 involving a county sheriff’s cruiser.

At 10:46am yesterday, Thursday, July 6, 2017 Deputy R. T. Kulbeth was responding to an emergency call with his blue lights and siren activated. Kulbeth was driving a marked Stafford Sheriff’s Office Ford Taurus. He was travelling south on Rt. 1 near Stafford Hospital when a Ford Van driven by Murdock made a u-turn directly in front of Kulbeth’ s cruiser.

The two vehicles collided sending Kulbeth’s cruiser into a power pole and overturning. The power pole broke in half causing the power lines to drop across Rt. 1. Murdock’s van spun around and turned onto its side. The impact caused the front axle and passenger side tire of Murdock’s van to dislodge from the vehicle, go airborne and crash through the windshield of a third vehicle.

The drivers of all three vehicles were transported to local hospitals where they were treated and released. A passenger in the third vehicle was uninjured.