Those standing on VRE trains need to get off, back on starting July 3

by Potomac Local on June 27, 2017 at 4:42 pm Leave a Comment

From an email: 

Queueing is when passengers stand at the doorway, making it difficult for others to detrain at their stop. Queueing on VRE trains is an ongoing issue that is frequently brought to our attention. As our ridership has risen, the problem has intensified.

Starting Monday, July 3rd, VRE will be enforcing a new policy:

All passengers standing at each stop will detrain.
This is to ensure that everyone who wants to get off can. Those who wish to resume the train ride will be let back on, but they must first detrain. Once everyone has boarded, the train can depart.

We appreciate your cooperation.

