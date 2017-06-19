Duck Donuts offers free iced coffee on first day of summer

From a press release:

“Duck Donuts announced today it is kicking off summer by offering its customers the opportunity to enjoy a free regular size iced coffee on Wednesday, June 21, no purchase necessary. Customers must present a printed or mobile coupon, available at duckdonuts.com, or on the company’s Facebook page.

Customers can choose from the Southern Pecan seasonal flavor or Duck Donuts’ signature coffee, Light House Blend.



Duck Donuts specializes in made-to-order donuts. Customers can choose from a variety of topping combinations, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and creations such as maple icing with bacon.

The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made. Duck Donuts also sells hot coffee, tea, and donut breakfast sandwiches.”

Duck Donuts has locations at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center in Woodbridge, Bristow Center in Bristow, and Stafford Marketplace in North Stafford.