Gunshot victim found in Lake Ridge home

From Prince William police:

“Shooting Investigation – On June 17 at approximately 11:17 pm, officers responded to a residence located in the 12000 block of Cinnamon St in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a shooting. Officers arrived at the home and located the victim, a 36-year-old man from Woodbridge, suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The suspects fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Bureau are currently investigating the incident. More information will be released when available.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contract police by calling 703-792-6500. The investigation continues.”