Governor signs anti-bullying bill into law at Forest Park High School

Proud to join @GovernorVA as he signed my bill HB 1709, requiring school principals to notify parents of a bullying incident w/in five days. pic.twitter.com/HPXGpIegqR — Eileen Filler-Corn (@EFillerCorn) June 6, 2017

From a press release from the Office of Delegate Eileen Filler-Corn:

“On Tuesday, June 6, Governor Terry McAuliffe signed HB 1709 at Forest Park High School in Woodbridge.

This law will require the policies and procedures prohibiting bullying that are contained in each school board’s code of student conduct to direct the principal to notify the parent of any student involved in an alleged incident of bullying of the status of any investigation within five school days of the allegation.”

From Prince William County Public Schools:

“Senator Jeremy McPike (District 29) and Delegate Eileen Filler-Corn (District 41) bill sponsors, flanked the Governor as he signed Senate Bill 1117 and House Bill 1709.

McPike’s bill, SB 1117, requires school counselors to receive training in trauma, suicide, and substance abuse when renewing licensure from the state. Forest Park High School was selected as the site for the ceremony because it is well known for its annual Suicide Awareness Walk led by students, many of whom experienced a loss or knew someone who has.

Filler-Corn’s bill, HB 1709, requires School Boards to adopt policies to inform parents when a child is involved in bullying, either as a victim or perpetrator.”

From the Office of Sen. Jeremy McPike:

“The Governor signed Delegate Filler-Corn’s bullying bill and Senator McPike’s suicide bill at Forest Park HS yesterday because of the ongoing work the FPHS students do on suicide prevention. This year was the third year… students organized the Suicide Awareness Walk along Spriggs Road. Senator McPike suggested Forest Park to give these students, as well as the advocates at Payton’s Project and the David J Cobb Foundation, the opportunity to witness the signing and meet the Governor.”