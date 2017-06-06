News Market at Opitz Crossing sells for $29 million
From a press release:
“Sterling Organization, a vertically integrated private equity real estate investment firm has announced the sale of Market at Opitz Crossing, a 157,724-square-foot grocery-anchored shopping center in the Washington, D.C. MSA, to Klein Enterprises for $29.25 million. Market at Opitz Crossing was originally acquired on November 18, 2013, via Sterling’s institutional fund Sterling Value Add Partners, LP (“SVAP”) for $17.75 million. Geoffrey Millerd and Mat Adler of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank represented the Sterling-managed fund in the recent disposition of the asset.
Located at the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway (US-1) and Opitz Boulevard just 1 mile east of Interstate 95 in Woodbridge, VA, Market at Opitz Crossing is anchored by Wakefern’s grocery concept PriceRite. During Sterling’s ownership, a new Chipotle Mexican Grill outparcel building was added and the occupancy of the shopping center increased from approximately 77% to 96%.
Market at Opitz Crossing was originally developed in 1991. Over 96,000 people live within a 3-mile radius where the average household income is more than $105,000. The property was the sixth asset purchased via Sterling’s value-add retail real estate investment fund, SVAP. That fund’s capital has been fully allocated and, after the disposition of Market at Opitz Crossing, currentl owns 8 assets in 6 separate markets totaling more than 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area. Sterling Organization is actively investing on behalf of two newer vintage funds: SVAP II, which focuses on value-add real estate assets where the primary value is retail; and Sterling United Properties I, which focuses on core/stabilized grocery-anchored shopping centers. In total, Sterling Organization owns more than 9 million square feet of retail real estate approaching $2 billion in value.”
Photo: Metro Sign and DesignSend news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
-
Davin Peterson
A word from our sponsors...
‘Explore Summer Reading program is all about celebrating the joy of reading for fun’
June 6, 2017
Here is the ‘dirt’ about the Manassas Park Community Center Teen Garden
June 6, 2017
June 6, 2017
Community Development Director
June 6, 2017
More than ‘Irish nonsense,’ MurLarkey uses old-world infusion methods in oak barrels
June 5, 2017
Make your reservations for dinner, horse and carriage rides in Bristow
June 3, 2017