Manassas woman shot, killed while traveling on I-95

The Virginia State Police is searching for the shooter who drove alongside a car on Interstate 95 in Richmond and shot and killed a 26-year-old Manassas woman, killed the 23-year-old woman, of Richmond, who was behind the wheel and injured a Woodbridge man.

Police said this was a “targeted” incident.

More in a press release:

“The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office continues to follow up on leads and tips related to the fatal shooting on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning (May 14) in the City of Richmond. State police are still encouraging the public to come forward with any information related to the incident.

The shooting occurred shortly around 3:40 a.m., Sunday on I-95 north at Exit 75, which is the I-95/I-64 interchange in the city limits.

A red 2017 Nissan Ultima was traveling north on I-95 when a newer model, white, four-door sedan pulled alongside the driver’s side of the Nissan. An occupant in the white sedan began shooting at the Nissan. The Nissan ran off the left side of the I-95 Exit 75 ramp and came to a stop.

The Nissan’s driver, Tanna D. Gardner, 23, of Richmond, Va., was shot and died at the scene.

Nissan Passenger, Sharayne Danielle Nichole Holland, 26, of the 9300 block of Stoney Run Place in Manassas, Va., was also shot. She was transported to VCU Medical Center, where she died later Sunday morning.

A 24-year-old male passenger from Woodbridge, Va., was shot and is still being treated at VCU Medical Center for life-threatening injuries.

The remaining four passengers were not injured in the shooting.

State police still believe the Nissan was targeted by the shooter.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information about the shooting is asked to please contact the Virginia State Police at (804) 553-3445 or #77 on a cell phone, or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.”