3 adults, 5 children, pet displaced from Woodbridge townhouse fire

From Prince William Fire and Rescue:

On Thursday, April 27th at 2:51 p.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a townhouse fire located in the 2100 block of Gunsmith Terrace in Woodbridge.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke showing from the rear of the first and second floor. As fire and rescue crews made entry they encountered a small kitchen fire which was quickly extinguished.

One occupant was transported to a local medical facility for minor injuries. No additional injuries reported.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, the townhome sustained minimal damage estimated at $25,000. The Building Official has posted the home unsafe.

Red Cross was on scene to assist the family, 3 adults, 5 children and their pet.

The origin and cause of the fire was unattended cooking on a kitchen stove top and has been determined as accidental.