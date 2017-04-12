Alamo Drafthouse Cinema coming to Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — The Alamo Drafthouse will locate at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center.

From a press release:

The JBG Companies is pleased to announce that Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is joining the retail, restaurant and entertainment line-up at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center in Woodbridge, Virginia, Prince William County’s premier retail destination. The Austin-based chain of dine-in movie theaters will be opening a new eight-screen theater in late summer/early fall 2018 with over 865 theater seats.

JBG and Alamo will remove an existing vacant storefront and build the new, state-of-the-art Alamo Drafthouse Cinema that will include the first true Premium Large Format auditorium in the Alamo system consisting of a 65’ screen, Dolby Atmos sound and top of the line projection capabilities on Potomac Town Place, Stonebridge’s “Main Street,” near the REI store. JBG plans to add a Town Square, which will include a green space in front the theater for events and typical park use.

The new movie house will go into the told Toby Keith’s I love This Bar and Grill that closed in May 2015. The closest movie house to Stonebridge is AMC Theaters 18 at Potomac Mills mall.

Stonebridge is also the proposed site for a new Potomac Nationals Stadium with a projected price tag of $35 million. If the deal to move the team from their current site behind the Prince William County Government Center to Stonebridge is approved, it would be the most expensive deal in Minor Leauge Baseball.

Under the proposal, the county would foot the cost to build the stadium, $7 million in site prep work, and pay an annual $450,000 land lease to JBC Companies for the property on which the stadium would sit, between Wegmans and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. Leaders on Tuesday voted to infuse an additional $200,000 to continue studying the prospect of relocating the Minor Leauge Baseball team.

JBG and Prince William County leader are expected to reach a deal this summer or agree to walk away from the project. The private firm made it clear to county leaders that Stonebridge is its only managed property located outside the Capital Beltway, and that they could find another use for the parcel of land if leaders decided to to play ball on the stadium deal.