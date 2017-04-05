Activities return to Downtown Manassas in time for spring

Historic Manassas Inc.

Address: 9431 West Street Manassas, Virginia 20110

Website: http://visitmanassas.org/

The City of Manassas Farmer’s Market is back for its 26th peak season. Running from April through early November, the market is open on both Thursdays and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Thursday market will be housed at the Harris Pavilion beginning April 6, while Saturday shoppers can find all their market necessities in a new location in the Prince William Lot across from the new Baldwin Elementary beginning April 8.

Year after year, the market continues to grow with 24 vendors signed up for the Thursday market and just shy of 50 vendors on Saturday. Vendors this year include delicious fruits and vegetables, fresh grass-fed meats, flowers and herbs, pastries and new goods such as almond milk, crepes, nut butter and more.

A complete list of vendors for the City of Manassas Farmer’s Market can be found here.

First Friday street closures are back downtown starting this month. On Friday, April 7, from 6 p.m. – 9 pm., Center Street, Battle Street, and Main Street will be closed. This month’s activity is a Poker Run. Attendees can sign up to participate for $10 at CenterFuse, the new co-working space opening soon, on the corner of Center and Main.

Once signed up, participants will receive a list of participating merchants where they will need to visit at least 5 but no more than 7 locations to get their poker hand. Once completed, they will turn their tally sheet back in at CenterFuse and the player with the best five-card hand will receive a cash prize while the player with the worst hand will receive a one-year membership to Historic Manassas, so everybody wins.

It’s also the time of year for the annual Hop Around Downtown promotion. During the week of April 9-15, each purchase made at participating locations will earn you a chance to pick an egg out of the basket.

The eggs will contain either jellybeans, a small gift from another store, or one of three grand prizes. Visit The Things I Love, Prospero’s Books, Manassas Clay, Totally Vintage Design, Creative Brush, Scatter Seeds, Manassas Olive Oil, Grounds Central Station, Calico Jack’s, Ashby Jewelers, Shining Sol, and Love, Charley for your chance to win!

Lastly, during the month of April be on the lookout for brand new art banners to be hung downtown. This is the third year of the Banner Art Project and this year, after receiving 100 submissions, 60 have been selected to be transformed into banners to hang throughout downtown until November. Stop by the Visitor’s Center in mid-May to pick up a walking brochure of all of the art banners.

There is always something going on in historic downtown Manassas! Stay updated with new and returning events at visitmanassas.org/events.