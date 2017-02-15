News Dumfries Library moving to Triangle Shopping Center
DUMFRIES, Va. — The Dumfries Library will move across the street to the Triangle Shopping Center.
From Prince William County Public Library spokesman Andrew Spence:
“… the Library Board of Trustees is a governing board that oversees any relocation or major changes to the Library and its branches. However, the Board of County Supervisors (BOCS) is responsible for the buildings and leased locations the library operates in.
On August 3, 2016, the BOCS did unanimously vote in favor of the new lease agreement…
In addition, the Library Director has made sure that Potomac Supervisor, Maureen Caddigan, was well aware of the proposal and was supportive of the decision, as it is in her district.
Nevertheless, we are very excited about the new Dumfries location and all of the improvements in store for the community.”
Since 1984, the library has been located at 18007 Dumfries Shopping Center. The new address for the relocated library will be 18115 Triangle Shopping Center in Dumfries.
County leaders signed a 10-year lease at the new 3,840 square foot location, and agreed to pay $13.26 per square foot. The new space is larger than the current 2,700 square foot library which the county pays $18.67 per square foot, according to county documents.
A ribbon cutting is planned at the new location at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
From the library system:
