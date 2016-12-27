Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

42°

Menu

News
Fire Marshal investigates burnt-out car near Dumfries

by Potomac Local on December 27, 2016 at 1:58 pm Leave a Comment
083111 Dumfries fire truck

DUMFRIES, Va. — Authorities are looking into the cause of a burnt out car in a secluded area near Dumfries. 

From Prince William fire and rescue: 

On Monday, December 26th, at 12:00 noon, fire and rescue crews were dispatched to a vehicle fire located at the 17500 block of Mine Road in Woodbridge.
 
Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a burned vehicle on private property that did not belong to the homeowner.
 
No injuries reported.
 
According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, the vehicle was burned completely to the frame; the vehicle is a total loss with estimated damages of $10,000.
 
The fire was incendiary and currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.
 
 
 
 
 

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Crime, Dumfries Local, News
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...