News Fire Marshal investigates burnt-out car near Dumfries
DUMFRIES, Va. — Authorities are looking into the cause of a burnt out car in a secluded area near Dumfries.
From Prince William fire and rescue:
On Monday, December 26th, at 12:00 noon, fire and rescue crews were dispatched to a vehicle fire located at the 17500 block of Mine Road in Woodbridge.Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a burned vehicle on private property that did not belong to the homeowner.No injuries reported.According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, the vehicle was burned completely to the frame; the vehicle is a total loss with estimated damages of $10,000.The fire was incendiary and currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.
