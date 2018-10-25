No Stafford utilities payments, taxes will be taken after 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, 2018

STAFFORD — (Press Release) The Treasurer’s Office will be closing early on Friday, October 26, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. for a computer systems upgrade.

The office will reopen for business on Monday, October 29, at 8:00 a.m. Citizens will still have access to search, view or pay their utilities bills and taxes online through the myStafford customer portal on Stafford’s website.

Payments can be made by phone at 1-844-817-9045 or placed in the drop box located at the entrance of the George L. Gordon, Jr., Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford, VA 22554.