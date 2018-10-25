City leaders talk new streets, stadium concerts ahead of Potomac Nationals move

FREDERICKSBURG — The Fredericksburg City Council met Tuesday to discuss three issues that have arisen with the Potomac Nationals move from Woodbridge to the city.

The P-Nats proposed a stadium resolution that would be privately funded by team owner Art Silber and Mary Washington Healthcare, the current investor. The stadium would be located on Celebrate Virginia South, near Wegmans grocery store and the Fredericksburg Expo Center.

The city’s Planning Commission amended their current comprehensive plan to bring the P-Nats to Fredericksburg. The current Comprehensive Plan calls for a Minor League Baseball stadium in Celebrate Virginia South, but it does not mention significant public support and use of the facility.

The original letter of intent was agreed upon by the city and club owner Art Silber in July. The city will contribute $1.05 million each year to the team for 30 years.

The amendments to the comprehensive plan include the city’s right to use the stadium during the off-season (starting about September 1).

The second amendment to the comprehensive plan includes transportation. The amendment includes a realignment of Celebrate Virginia South. The changes include the creation of a network of a collection of streets tied into the proposed interstate interchange.

The third amendment includes a need to have an empty portion of the Carl D. Silver Parkway right-of-way realigned. The current general development plan shows a future extension of the parkway that would extend right through the middle of the stadium property. The proposed realignment would curve around the stadium and would allow a potential Intersection with Gordon W. Shelton Boulevard.

No action took place on the proposed amendments. Instead, the city will hold another public hearing about the proposed amendments and an update on the stadium process and take action on the amendments to the comprehensive plan on Tuesday, November 13.

The current plan for seating in the stadium is along the first and third baselines and around home plate. The stadium would be constructed so that crowd noise and sound from the stadium’s public address system will be directed toward centerfield away from any surrounding neighborhoods that are located around the stadium.

The stadium could also be a future venue for music concerts.

The Potomac Nationals are currently in the midst of the 120-day study period in order for the stadium to be built. Not only are they seeking approval from the city they also need approval from Minor League Baseball and the Carolina League.

The city calls for a shared parking agreement between the Expo Center and the proposed stadium.

The team and the city’s plan to have the stadium ready to play ball by Opening Day 2020.

Fredericksburg originally tried to acquire the Hagerstown Suns in 2013 but the deal ultimately fell through because the team and the city could not agree on who would build the parking lot.