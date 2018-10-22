VDOT replacing stormwater pipes in Nokesville

NOKESVILLE – (Press Release) Hazelwood Drive between Carriage Ford Road and Fleetwood Drive will be closed to through traffic (weather permitting) from 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 29 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1 to replace several stormwater pipes, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Residents and businesses within the closure area, emergency vehicles and school buses will have access to the closed portion of Hazelwood Drive; however, they will not be able to go beyond the points of pipe replacement in either direction (see the attached map for the locations of the four pipes and the days crews are scheduled to work on them).

Through traffic will be detoured via Fleetwood Drive, Aden Road (Route 646) and Carriage Ford Road back to Hazelwood Drive.