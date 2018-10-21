Gun threat to prompt increased police presence at Manassas schools Monday

MANASSAS — Police in Manassas say there will be more officers outside city schools on Monday after someone posted a social media threatening a shooting at both Osbourn High and Baldwin Intermediate schools.

From Manassas police:

**INCIDENT ALERT**

This evening (October 21, 2018), the Manassas City Police Department was notified of a threat against Osbourn High School and Baldwin Elementary School. The threat was made over the social media platform Instagram. Members of the Patrol Services Division and Investigative Services Division are actively investigating the situation. The investigation is in the very early stages. As a precaution, there will be an increased police presence at both campuses tomorrow. We will keep everyone updated if/when more information becomes available.

The police department is posting updates via its social media pages.

On the afternoon of June 5, all nine city schools were placed on lockdown after there was a report of a man with a gun at George Round Elementary School. No gunman was ever seen, and the lockdown was lifted about 7 p.m. when parents were allowed to come to pick up their children.