Fire breaks out at Aquia Town Center apartment

STAFFORD — (Press Release) Personnel from the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to the area of Town Square Circle at the Aquia Town Center for a reported apartment fire.

The fire was received by the Stafford County Emergency Communications Center at 3:30 a.m. The first unit on the scene was from the Aquia Harbour station four minutes later and reported a fire on a 4th floor balcony.

Two apartments sustained damage from the fire, while the apartments below the fire received water damage. One family received assistance from the Red Cross and all others were able to make other arrangements.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental by the fire marshal’s office.