Call to Action: Thanksgiving and other volunteer help needed

Good Morning Prince William – Thanksgiving is right around the corner and ACTS in Dumfries is looking for lots of volunteers to help with their Operation Turkey program. Please email Tamika at: tmartin2@actspwc.org for all the specifics.

· House of Mercy also needs lots of help and food donations year-round to feed over 400 families a month. Hold a food drive, share this on all your outlets and give them a call at: (703) 659-1636 to learn more.

· Court Appointed Special Advocates needs volunteers to advocate for a child who has been abused or neglected. Come join one of their information sessions to learn more about this outstanding program. You’ll receive extensive training to match your special heart for a child. Please email Suzanne at: smitchell@casacis.org for the times and locations of the information sessions for November and December.

· Historic Manassas needs volunteers on October 27th from 10am-12 noon for their Haunted Happenings event. Duties include helping with games, crafts and costume contest! Please email: kskokan@historicmanassasinc.org to sign up for this fun event.

· The Autism Society needs a volunteer to help with their booth at the Annual Circle of Support Conference on Saturday November 3rd from 8am-12noon at Hylton HS. Please call Kristen at (703) 970-3676 to learn more.

· Keep Prince William Beautiful has lots of fun clean-up events this fall. Come get your hands dirty and have fun. November 3rd they are at the PWC Homeless Shelter near Potomac Mills, November 10th they are at the Woodbridge Senior Center, November 17th they are at Veterans Park and lastly, December 5th is the quarterly litter survey. Please call Nicole at (571) 285-3772 to join in where you can.

· Historic Dumfries is having their Ghost Walksevery Saturday in October from 7-9pm. Hear stories during the outdoor guided tour, enjoy spooky mountain cider and lots more fun. The Weems-Botts Museum Annex is located at 3944 Cameron Street, Dumfries. Sounds like great fun for the entire family.

· The DEA National Rx Takeback is Saturday October 27th 10am-2pm at PWC Police Central District Station, Novant Haymarket and Novant Manassas Medical Centers. This is a great way to dispose of old meds. Everything should be in a sealed container/bag and personal info removed!

· Thanksgiving is right around the corner!Operation Turkey has kicked off at both ACTS in Dumfries and SERVE in Manassas. Please pick up a few extra items each time you shop or organize a food drive at your work. For all the specifics please visit http://www.actspwc.org and http://www.nvfs.org

· Catholic Charities Hogar Center is looking volunteers to assist students with job applications, resumes, and mock interviews to prepare them for the workforce. Please email Arielle at: volunteer.newcomer@ccda.net to learn more.

· Virginia Service invites you to nominate your favorite volunteer for the 2019 Governor’s Award in Volunteering Excellence. The categories include Adult, youth, senior, family, faith-based organization, educational institution, community organization, small business and corporation. Nominations are due by December 15th. Please visit http://www.virginiaservice.virginia.gov for all the specifics.

· The Greater Washington Heart Walk needs volunteers on November 3rd on the Mall as course marshal, set-up, sponsor assistance and more. Volunteers must be 16 yrs. or accompanied by an adult. Please register on-line at: http://greaterwashingtonheartwalk.org and click on detailed info for all the specifics.

· Youth for Tomorrow is looking for male mentors to share their time and talent with a young man. This promises to be a rewarding few hours per month, providing male youth with a positive role model to emulate. Please fill out the volunteer application at http://youthfortomorrow.org

· Meals on Wheels needs volunteers to deliver noon meals to homebound seniors throughout the community. These meals are delivered Monday-Friday, no weekends, holidays and during periods of inclement weather. It takes about 2 hours to do your route and certainly can pick you day. This is a perfect job if you can flex out of work for a little extra lunch period. Please call Melodee at (703) 792-4583 to learn more.

· Soroptimists International of Manassas is hosting Family Night Out events at local restaurants this fall. Visit Jukebox Diner in Manassas through Nov. 22 and The Bone in Old Town Manassas Oct. 25 – a portion of your receipt will help this organization with their scholarship fund. It’s a great way to get out of fixing dinner and support a worthy cause! Please email vlatimer6069@gmail.com for more information.

· Give the gift of literacy to local adults! Literacy Volunteers of America-Prince William is seeking volunteer tutors. Previous experience is not necessary. The next Tutor Training Workshop is November 3rd, 8:45 am-4pm and November 17th, 9am-12pm. Attendance both days is required. Please register at (703) 670-5702 or lvapw@aol.com

· The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is looking for volunteer’s age 55+ to deliver noon meals through the Meals on Wheels Program. Shifts are just 2-3 hours and available in throughout the greater area. RSVP members receive a mileage reimbursement and additional insurance coverage at no cost to the volunteer. Please call Jan at (571) 292-5307 to learn more.