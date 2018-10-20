Potomac Local Football Friday: Oct. 19, 2018 recap

Hylton pounds out steady beat in win over Battlefield

A sigh of relief undoubtedly filled the air in Hylton’s locker room after Friday’s 16-13 win against Battlefield in a Virginia high school football matchup at C.D. Hylton High School in Woodbridge.

The Bulldogs’s train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 point differential.

The Bobcats moved ahead of the Bulldogs 13-9 to start the fourth quarter.

Battlefield got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 7-3 margin over Hylton at halftime.

The Bulldogs opened with a 3-0 advantage over the Bobcats through the first quarter.

Patriot tenderizes Osbourn

A full-on assault for a Virginia high school football victory on October 19, as Patriot disposed of Osbourn by a 41-20 score.

The Pioneers moved in front of the Eagles 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

Patriot’s offense pulled ahead to a 31-14 lead over Osbourn at the intermission.

The Pioneers struck over the Eagles when the fourth quarter began 41-14.

Culpeper County escapes Brentsville District

A tight-knit tilt turned in Culpeper County’s direction just enough to squeeze past Brentsville District 28-21 in a Virginia high school football matchup.

Culpeper County fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at Brentsville District’s expense.

The two squads were set up for a frantic finish when the final quarter began with a 28-21 tie.

Both teams were scoreless in the first and third quarters.



Freedom pulls python act on Potomac Senior

Freedom controlled the action to earn a strong 48-26 win against Potomac Senior High School on October 19 in Virginia high school football action at Freedom High School in Woodbridge.



Overtime is just fine for Gar-Field in win over Forest Park

Extra football seemed a fitting climax to an exciting game as Gar-Field upended Forest Park 24-21 on October 19 in Virginia high school football at Forest Park High.

Tough tussle: Charles J. Colgan steps past Woodbridge

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety.

But Charles J.Colgan didn’t mind, dispatching Woodbridge 27-21 in Virginia high school football on October 19 at Woodbridge High.

Stonewall Jackson mauls Osbourn Park in a strong showing

There was no magic, just a manhandling as Stonewall Jackson mashed Osbourn Park 47-6 in a Virginia high school football matchup at Stonewall Jackson High.

The Raiders drew first blood by forging a 34-6 margin over the Yellowjackets after the first quarter.

The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

Both teams were scoreless in the second quarter.

Flexing muscle: Manassas Park rolls over Warren County

Manassas Park trekked through Warren County’s defense like General Patton’s tanks poured across North Africa 49-28 in a Virginia high school football matchup at Warren County High.

Massaponax takes victory lap over Stafford

Massaponax played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Stafford during a 31-6 beating in Virginia high school football action on October 19 at Massaponax High.

The start wasn’t the problem for the Indians, who began with a 6-0 edge over the Panthers through the end of the first quarter.

Massaponax’s offense jumped to a 21-6 lead over Stafford at halftime.

The Panthers’ determination showed as they carried a 24-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

North Stafford pushes the mute button on Brooke Point

North Stafford’s defense throttled Brooke Point, resulting in a shutout win 49-0 in a Virginia high school football matchup.

The Wolverines darted in front of the Black Hawks 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

North Stafford registered a 42-0 advantage at intermission over Brooke Point.

Both teams were scoreless in the third quarter.

Norfolk rains down on St John Paul The Great Catholic

St John Paul The Great Catholic got no credit and no consideration from Norfolk, which slammed the door 33-20 in a Virginia high school football matchup.

Norfolk registered a 13-7 advantage at halftime over St John Paul The Great Catholic.

The Bulldogs darted to a 27-20 bulge over the Wolves as the fourth quarter began.

The Bulldogs put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Wolves 6-0 in the last stanza.

Both teams were scoreless in the first quarter.

South County pounds out steady beat in win over Robinson

It wasn’t pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren’t, but South County wasn’t going for style points.

A victory will do, and it was earned 17-14 over Robinson during this Virginia high school football game.

The Stallions took control in the third quarter with a 17-14 advantage over the Rams.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

Both teams were scoreless in the second and fourth quarters.

Editor’s note: Potomac Local relies on data from the Scorestream app to produce our weekly football wrap up. Download the app today contribute to our reporting.