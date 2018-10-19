Woodbridge sexual assault investigation leads to arrest, multiple charges

WOODBRIDGE – (Press Release) On October 17, detectives with the Special Victims Unit, in conjunction with detectives from the Intel Unit, Robbery Unit, and Special Investigations Bureau, charged a man, identified as Damion Jalil PETERSON, in connection to the sexual assault that occurred in the 12200 block of Stevenson Ct in Woodbridge on July 25. In that incident, an 18-year-old woman was abducted and raped by an unknown suspect as she walked to an apartment in that area. In August, the accused was developed as a person of interest in the investigation.

That same month, detectives executed a search warrant at the man’s home in connection to the rape investigation and an unrelated narcotics investigation. As a result of that search, a firearm was located, in addition to, evidence of marijuana possession and distribution. At that time, the accused was taken into custody on drug and weapon charges. In late-August, detectives were able to connect the accused to an unrelated shooting that occurred in the 4100 block of Hoffman Dr in Woodbridge on May 16. In that case, a 19-year-old man was shot after being approached by a suspect who was later determined to be the accused. As a result of that investigation, additional charges were obtained and served on the accused at the Adult Detention Center (ADC) in Manassas where he remained incarcerated on the previous charges.

In October, detectives received forensic results of evidence collected during the investigation into the rape incident from July. That evidence and additional investigative analysis has connected the accused to the rape. On October 17, detectives served several additional felony charges on the accused related to that investigation while he remained jailed at the ADC. The accused has remained incarcerated since shortly after being identified as a person of interest in the rape investigation by detectives in August. Multiple, violent cases were closed as a result of the collaborative efforts of several detectives within the Criminal Investigations Division during the course of this extensive investigation.

Arrested [Multiple Arrest Dates]:

Damion Jalil PETERSON, 26, of 12246 Stevenson Ct in Woodbridge

Charged with [in connection to the rape investigation]: 1 count of rape, 1 count of forcible sodomy, 3 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Charged with [in connection to the shooting investigation]: 2 counts of attempted aggravated malicious wounding, 2 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and 1 count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Charged with [in connection to the narcotics investigation]: 1 count of distribution of marijuana, and 1 count of possession of marijuana

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Rape Investigation [Previously Released] – The Prince William County Police Department is continuing to seek the public’s assistance in providing any information in connection to a rape that occurred at an apartment building located in the 12200 block of Stevenson Ct in Woodbridge on July 25. On August 2, detectives and crime analysts with the Criminal Investigation Division worked with the victim to develop an electronic composite image of the suspect. Investigators, with the assistance of a Fairfax County police, were also able to obtain a sketch of the suspect’s tattoo located on his right forearm. The tattoo depicts an angel (correction from a previous release indicating only angel wings) and unknown writing to the right of the figure.

Rape Investigation *UPDATE [Previously Released] – The Prince William County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in providing any information in connection to a sexual assault that occurred at an apartment building located in the 12200 block of Stevenson Ct in Woodbridge on July 25. Detectives with the Special Victims Bureau are still actively investigating this incident and have determined that the victim was raped. Detectives will continue to be in the area conducting a canvass for any information leading to the identity of the suspect involved.

Sexual Assault Investigation [Previously Released] – On July 25 at 7:09AM, officers responded to an apartment building located in the 12200 block of Stevenson Ct in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a sexual assault. The victim, an 18-year-old woman, reported to police that when she returned to the apartment building around 6:05AM, she was confronted by an unknown male standing in the enclosed stairwell brandishing a handgun. During the encounter, the suspect attempted to sexually assault the victim. The suspect eventually forced the victim outside to the rear of the apartment building where he sexually assaulted her. The victim was then told to walk into a nearby wooded area as the suspect fled the area on foot. The victim disclosed the incident a short time later to an acquaintance who then contacted police. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located.

Shooting Investigation [Previously Released] – On May 16 at 8:10PM, officers responded to the 4100 block of Hoffman Dr in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a drive by shooting. The investigation revealed that a 19-year-old man had just parked his vehicle in front of a residence located in the above area when a black Honda sedan approached him. During the encounter, a passenger of the Honda exited the vehicle then brandished a handgun toward the victim and fired several rounds that grazed the victim and struck the victim’s vehicle. The suspect then got back into the vehicle and fled the area. A 20-year-old woman and a 1-month-old baby were inside of the victim’s vehicle at the time of the shooting and were not injured. Officers searched the area for the suspect vehicle, which was not located.