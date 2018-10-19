Shots fired into Manassas home

On October 17, 2018, at approximately 10:34 p.m., officers of the Manassas City Police Department responded to the 9300 block of Veridan Dr for a report of shots fired. Through investigation, it was determined an unknown subject(s) fired multiple rounds at the rear of the residence. Individuals inside the residence were uninjured. Investigators do not believe the incident is random. The investigation is on-going.

Burglary

On October 15, 2018, at approximately 6:58 a.m., officers of the Manassas City Police Department responded to 9774 Zimbro Ave (Pizza Perfect) for a report of a burglary. The investigation revealed forced entry was made through the front door. Cash and food items were reported stolen. The incident is believed to have occurred sometime between 10:00 p.m. on October 14 and 6:30 a.m. on October 15. The investigation is on-going.