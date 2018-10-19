Free training on management of universal wastes and hazardous waste disposal

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY – (Press Release) Free training on the management of universal wastes and hazardous waste disposal will be held on Monday, October29 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Fairfax County I-66 Transfer Station/Recycling Center. Northern Virginia facility managers, property managers and apartment managers that deal with disposal of fluorescent light bulbs, batteries, thermostats, or electronics should attend this training sponsored by AERC.

A complimentary lunch and snacks are included. Space is limited. Register online at www.knowtoxics.com.

Attendees will learn about:

Universal and hazardous waste generator requirements (presented by VA DEQ)

Commonly generated hazardous and electronic waste

Options to help you stay in compliance

A tour of the I-66 Transfer Station/Recycling Center will also be provided.

The Prince William County Solid Waste Division encourages Prince William businesses, schools, churches and other property and facility managers to attend. This training is open to all Northern Virginia area businesses that want to gain a better understanding of hazardous waste and used electronics disposal.

For additional information, please contact Debbie Spiliotopoulos, Northern Virginia Regional Commission (NVRC), DSpilio@novaregion.org, or John Birkholz, AERC, jbirkholz@aerc.com

To register for the training, visit www.knowtoxics.com and click on the More tab.