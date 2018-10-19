Fall fun in full swing at Manassas Park Community Center

At the Community Center, one of our goals is to create and host a variety of events for families to come together as a community. This fall season, we have prepared a number of fun events for everyone!

To get into the spirit of Halloween, we’ve created a pumpkin patch in our pool! Our Floating Gourd Night takes place on October 19. Children will jump into the pool, find a pumpkin they like, and decorate it. Pack a swimsuit! This event is a perfect way to get children, and maybe even yourself, into the Halloween spirit!

Continuing with the fall spirit, our Fall Family Fun Night is filled with all kinds of themed activities for everyone! On October 20, visit us to take part in this family favorite celebration. We will have hayrides around the Community Center, as well as a variety of hands-on activities for children. We’ll finish out the night gathering around the bonfire and roasting s’mores. Pre-registration for this event is highly recommended, so be sure to reserve a spot for your family.

We’ll finish off our fall celebrations with our favorite fall event – Trunk or Treat! On Halloween day, pirates, ghouls, superheroes, and other creatures will come out to get Halloween treats at the Community Center! Vendors will line up their spooky-themed vehicles and hand out candy. This is a fun and safe alternative to trick-or-treating while enjoying costumes, music, and more!

Fall is all about family togetherness and being thankful, and we are thankful to be able to share our events with the community. If you have any questions regarding any of our fall events and programs, feel free to give us a call. See you soon!

The Manassas Park Community Center is located at 99 Adams Street in Manassas Park, VA. Managed by the City of Manassas Park Department of Parks and Recreation, the facility is home to basketball courts, a swimming pool, wellness areas, special events, and recreational classes. For more information visit us at www.ManassasParkCommunityCenter.com or call at 703-335-8872.