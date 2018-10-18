Threats made toward police and vehicle

WOODBRIDGE – (Press Release) On October 17 at 3:45PM, officers responded to investigate threats made towards police involving an individual residing in the 2900 block of Williamsburg Ct in Woodbridge (22191). The investigation revealed that a man, later identified as the accused, call the Prince William County Public Safety Communications Center to inquire about a family vehicle that was towed. During the conversation with the call taker, the accused made threats to harm the police officer who towed the vehicle, as well as, threats to burn the vehicle at the tow lot where it was being stored. Officers were able to identify the accused who was located at his residence in the above area and detained without incident. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Richard Benard DENNEY, was arrested.

Arrested on October 17:

Richard Benard DENNEY, 30, of 2912 Williamsburg Ct in Woodbridge

Charged with 2 counts of threats to burn and 1 count of threats over the public airway

Court Date: November 26, 2018 | Bond: Unavailable