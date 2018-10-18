New coffeeshop ‘The Grounds’ opens

NORTH STAFFORD — (Press Release) Stafford’s newest local coffeehouse, The Grounds, held their ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at 10 a.m. Located at 50 N. Stafford Complex Center, 107, The Grounds Coffeehouse features exceptional specialty coffee, tea, and indulgent locally prepared light fare and desserts.

The seed that was planted more than six years ago has grown into Stafford’s community gathering place. Locally owned and operated, this independent coffeehouse provides a unique elegant atmosphere to meet, work, or just relax.

The Grounds is passionate about providing an exquisite cup of coffee, this means every detail is important. Coffee is purchased directly from small-plot coffee farmers and then imported, hand-roasted, and packaged. The roaster developed its Friend2Farmer direct trade program to ensure that farmers receive a fairer share of proceeds from coffee sales. Each coffee drink is handcrafted by friendly, knowledgeable Baristas.

The Grounds grand opening is scheduled for Tuesday, October 23, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature $1 regular drinks.

For more information, visit www.thegroundsva.com