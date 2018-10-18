More than 100 seize the day, audition for Disney’s ‘Newsies’

MANASSAS — The chance to be in Pied Piper Theater’s production of Disney’s musical “Newsies” was enough to draw 115 children between the ages 8 and 18 to the Center for the Arts at the Candy Factory.

The building in Downtown Manassas was buzzing with both energy as the show’s creative team heard auditionees sing, act, and dance.

Director David Johnson was impressed with the talent and is excited to embark on this journey.

“Doing a show with a higher demand makes the kids artistically raise themselves up to the next level so it ends up being a good experience for all involved, [and allows] the kids to have to go to a higher level of expression, which is what educational theatre is all about,” said Johnson.

What makes Newsies so different than the other shows available? It is a classic David and Goliath tale based on a true story, set to the music of legendary composer Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Little Mermaid), and a book by Harvey Fierstein (Hairspray, The Wiz Live!).

The original Broadway production took home two Tony Awards for Best Original Score and Best Choreography. The popularity of the stage musical grew so large that Disney filmed it with the original cast members and held special viewings in select movie theatres – many of them selling out.

Before it came to the stage, Newsies came to life on the silver screen in a 1992 film of the same name starring Christian Bale of “The Dark Knight” fame.

Theater companies all over the country have been chomping at the bit for a chance to bring it to their own communities. That’s when Anne Ridgeway of Piped Piper Theatre seized the day to bring it to Manassas – making it the first local company to perform the musical.

Young actors began preparing for their auditions when they first heard the news, leading to an influx of registrations for dance classes throughout the community.

Shania Stewart is an instructor with Showcase Dance Studio and saw it first hand.

“I have students that had never taken a tap or jazz class before… this show has opened the world of dance to so many kids that may have never gotten to experience it before. I think that no matter how casting turns out, my students will have grown as performers and found a new art form to express themselves in,” she said.

The cast will rehearse through the holidays and will have three performances: January 12 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and January 13 at 3 p.m. at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.

Pied Piper’s current production of Enchanted Sleeping Beauty opens next weekend for three performances: October 27 at 2 p.m. and 7 and October 28 at 3 p.m. at Metz Middle School.

Tickets for this and other upcoming shows can be found on their website.