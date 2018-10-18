Menu
Woodbridge
58°
Sunny
Feels like: 57°F
Wind: 7mph NW
Humidity: 43%
Pressure: 30.39"Hg
UV index: 1
Detailed forecast ▸
Real. Local. News for Prince William, Manassas, & Stafford, Virginia.
150,000 monthly users. 346 paid subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe

Manassas education chief rallying cry: We’re going to ‘conquer’ Prince William schools

Subscriber Content
Uriah Kiser
Uriah Kiser
October 18, 2018 / 4:50 pm / Leave a Comment

Subscribe Today and Connect to Your Community

Get full access to Potomac Local and support quality local journalism with a $6 monthly subscription, or SAVE with a $65 annual subscription. It costs less than a good cup of coffee.


—or—


Try us FREE for 14 days!

Or log into your account.

Terms of Service

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Manassas Local, Schools

© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.