Strangulation, malicious wounding, sexual assault investigations in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY – (Press Release) On October 16 at 9:06PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 1700 block of Ann Scarlet Ct in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an assault. The victim, a 50-year-old woman, reported to police that she and the accused, an acquaintance, were involved in the verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim by the neck before pulling out a knife and holding against her throat. When the victim attempted to scream for help, the accused covered her mouth. The accused then struck the victim numerous times before leaving the residence. The victim sustained injuries to her face. The accused was located and detained during an unrelated vehicle stop in the area of Blackburn Rd and Rippon Blvd. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Kevin Lee HALL, was arrested.

Arrested on October 16:

Kevin Lee HALL, 55, of 18124 Purvis Dr, Apt. A, in Triangle

Charged with attempted malicious wounding, strangulation, and assault & battery

Court Date: November 19, 2018 | Bond: Unavailable

Sexual Assault Investigation – On October 14, detectives with the Special Victims Unit began an investigation into a sexual assault that occurred at an apartment located in the 10900 block of Coverstone Dr in Manassas (20109) on October 12. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 17-year-old female, was sexually assaulted on more than one occasion by the accused, identified as an acquaintance, at his apartment in the above area. The victim recently disclosed the incident prompting the investigation. The accused was located on October 16 and detained. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Ramon Atilio CASTRO MARTINEZ, was arrested.

Arrested on October 16:

Ramon Atilio CASTRO MARTINEZ, 29, of 10908 Coverstone Dr, Apt. A1, in Manassas

Charged with 2 counts of rape and 1 count of sodomy

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond