Shots fired into home

On October 16, 2018, at approximately 10:45 p.m., deputies responded to the 1500 block of Providence Street in reference to reports of a bullet hole found in a residence.

The resident told deputies she heard a popping sound around 6:00 p.m. while cooking dinner. She later discovered a small hole in her living room wall as well as drywall dust on the floor. The bullet appeared to have continued through an interior wall and into the bedroom door. No one was injured in the residence.

Deputies searched the area and found multiple shell casings in the playground area near the residence. The investigation is ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office will provide updates as they become available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.