Fredericksburg suspect allegedly pointed gun at accident victim

STAFFORD – (Press Release) 9 South Gateway Drive. 10/10, 5:10 p.m. Deputies responded to a reported disturbance with a weapon at Wawa. The caller advised that he was in an accident with another vehicle and the driver had pointed a gun at him. Upon arrival, deputies learned from the victim that the driver had fled the scene shortly before they arrived. The victim said they collided while pulling out of Wawa. A verbal altercation ensued, and the suspect pulled out a gun and began waving it around, pointing it at the victim. The suspect was identified as Jayquon Powers-Brown, 21, of Fredericksburg. Deputies were able to contact the suspect who agreed to meet them at the Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was taken into custody and charged with assault, brandishing a weapon, hit and run, driving without a license, and having no insurance. He was released on a $3000.00 unsecured bond.