Eastern Mennonite University names Chiquillo Player Of The Week

HARRISONBURG – (Press Release) Joshua Chiquillo (Woodbridge, Va./Gar-Field) broke through in a big way last week, netting his first career hat trick and leading EMU’s soccer men to a 3-0 week.

The Old Dominion Athletic Conference recognized his clutch performances by naming him the ODAC Player of the Week.

Chiquillo had a hand in all of the Royals’ goals in their two conference wins last week, pushing the men into a tie for third place in the league standings.

In Saturday’s 3-0 road victory at Emory & Henry, Chiquillo hit the net just 5:08 into play and had his hat trick by the 35th minute when he stuck in a free kick from outside the 18.

In Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Shenandoah, he assisted on the only goal by providing the set-piece delivery on Caleb Oakes ‘ (Waynesboro, Va./Stuarts Draft) header in the 30th minute.

With the wins, the Royals are 7-5-1 overall and 4-1 in ODAC play.

For the season, Chiquillo has nine points on three goals and three assists.

He entered his junior season with three career goals.