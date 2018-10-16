Eastern Mennonite University names Chiquillo Player Of The Week
HARRISONBURG – (Press Release) Joshua Chiquillo (Woodbridge, Va./Gar-Field) broke through in a big way last week, netting his first career hat trick and leading EMU’s soccer men to a 3-0 week.
The Old Dominion Athletic Conference recognized his clutch performances by naming him the ODAC Player of the Week.
Chiquillo had a hand in all of the Royals’ goals in their two conference wins last week, pushing the men into a tie for third place in the league standings.
In Saturday’s 3-0 road victory at Emory & Henry, Chiquillo hit the net just 5:08 into play and had his hat trick by the 35th minute when he stuck in a free kick from outside the 18.
In Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Shenandoah, he assisted on the only goal by providing the set-piece delivery on Caleb Oakes ‘ (Waynesboro, Va./Stuarts Draft) header in the 30th minute.
With the wins, the Royals are 7-5-1 overall and 4-1 in ODAC play.
For the season, Chiquillo has nine points on three goals and three assists.
For the season, Chiquillo has nine points on three goals and three assists.
He entered his junior season with three career goals.
