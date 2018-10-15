Menu
Woodbridge
70°
Mostly Cloudy
Feels like: 70°F
Wind: 8mph WSW
Humidity: 88%
Pressure: 30.04"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
Real. Local. News for Prince William, Manassas, & Stafford, Virginia.
150,000 monthly users. 342 paid subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe

Stafford leaders question VDOT on everything from sinkholes to side streets

Subscriber Content
Amy Taylor
For Potomac Local
October 15, 2018 / 6:00 pm / Leave a Comment

Subscribe Today and Connect to Your Community

Get full access to Potomac Local and support quality local journalism with a $6 monthly subscription, or SAVE with a $65 annual subscription. It costs less than a good cup of coffee.


—or—


Try us FREE for 14 days!

Or log into your account.

Terms of Service

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Stafford, Traffic & Transit,

© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.