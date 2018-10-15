Sexual assault, reckless handling and assault on a LEO result in arrests in Prince William

Prince William County – (Press Release) On October 9, detectives from the Special Victims Bureau began an investigation into a sexual assault that allegedly occurred at a residence located in Woodbridge (22193). The investigation revealed that the accused, a family member, sexually assaulted the victim, identified as a 13-year-old girl, on July 14. The victim recently disclosed the sexual assault to another family member who contacted police. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Jason Mathew GEFRE, was arrested without incident.

Arrested on October 12:

Jason Mathew GEFRE, 31, of 7885 Culloden Crest Ln in Gainesville

Charged with rape and carnal knowledge

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond

Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On October 12 at 7:43PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 18400 block of Woodland Dr in Triangle (22172) to investigate a shooting. The initial report received by officers was that the victim was shot by an unknown suspect while standing outside of the residence. When officers arrived, they located a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm and leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his serious, non-life threatening injuries. After further investigation, detectives with the Robbery Unit determined that the accused, an acquaintance, was handling a handgun inside of the residence when it discharged and struck the victim. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Casey Jordan BOSWELL, was arrested. The handgun was recovered from inside of the residence by officers.

Arrested on October 12:

Casey Jordan BOSWELL, 21, of 14816 Woodland Dr in Triangle

Charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm, and obstruction of justice

Court Date: November 14, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond

Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On October 14 at 10:29AM, officers responded to the Walmart located at 9401 Liberia Ave in Manassas (20110) to investigate a disorderly customer. A store employee reported to police that an unknown man was screaming and damaging property inside of the store. When an officer arrived, he located the suspect in front of the customer service counter near the front of the store. During the encounter, the officer attempted to detain the accused who refused to comply with the officer’s commands. When the officer deployed pepper spray, the suspect lunged at the officer and struck him in the upper body. The officer deployed a TASER, and the accused was eventually detained following a brief struggle. No officers were injured. The accused was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries then released. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as George Warren CUMMINGS, was arrested.

Arrested on October 14:

George Warren CUMMINGS, 64, of 1413 Mountain Rd in Haymarket

Charged with assault & battery on a LEO, destruction of property, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest

Court Date: November 26, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond