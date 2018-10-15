Published and aspiring writers invited to Write by the Rails (WbtR) workshop

MANASSAS, Va. – (Press Release) Write by the Rails (WbtR), the Prince William Chapter of the Virginia Writers Club, is pleased to announce a half-day writing workshop to be held Saturday, October 27, 2018 at Trinity Episcopal in Historic Manassas from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The “Back on the Tracks: Fall Writers’ Workshop and Social Campaign Kickoff” will feature a panel on marketing books and writing, along with breakout sessions on writing novels, memoir and poetry. The event will include networking, book sales, a book exchange and live-writing exercises.

The date also marks the live launch of the #WbtR #BackOnTrackNow social media campaign. Attendees will have the chance to write and submit Twitter-friendly lines to be published through social media and in an anthology.

WbtR Workshop Panel and Facilitators

Answering pre-selected questions as well as questions from attendees, the marketing panel will include Rebecca Barnes, Publisher of Prince William Living and Brides & Weddings magazines; Uriah Kiser, Publisher of Potomac Local News; Stacy Shaw, Publisher of Bristow Beat; and King Buari, CEO of Buarich Digital Marketing.

“This year, I am especially excited to have a session on marketing your writing with a panel of experts in the field. I really feel like each person on the panel brings expertise to our attendees. Marketing is one of our most requested topics for the club,” said WbtR president Jan Rayl.

Breakout sessions will be facilitated by novelists P.M. Hernandez and Natalina Reis, memoir writer Nancy Kyme and poet Katherine Gotthardt.

“I am always excited to see my personal writing improve after attending our Write by the Rails Writers’ Workshops,” said Rayl. “I never considered myself a poet. Yet at each workshop I have written a poem. I have had great inspiration in writing poetry from attending Write by the Rails events. I wrote my first poem at a poetry workshop led by Katherine Gotthardt.

“I read Nancy Kyme’s book Memory Lake and loved it. I have toyed with writing a memoir about working at the Boy Scout camp and am looking for inspiration in her session.

“And I have read, We Will Always Have the Closet,” by Natalina Reis while I was in Paris on vacation. It was a great summer romance to read.”

Vice President Katherine Gotthardt said, “I think people will love hearing how Natalina and P.M. Hernandez operate. P.M. Hernandez is one of the most prolific local authors I know. I’m in awe of her.”

Cost for the workshop is $10 for members, $15 for non-members. Published and aspiring writers are welcome to attend. To register, visit the WbtR website’s events page.